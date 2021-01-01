The Best Bars in Santa Fe
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Beyond cervezas and margaritas, beyond bloody marys hopped-up on Hatch chiles, Santa Fe can roll out cocktails, coffee, and smoothies to keep you fully hydrated in this dry climate. Cheers!
406 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Tucked inside the venerable Pink Adobe (est. 1944), the Dragon Room bar is a cozy, cheery spot with handpainted tables and trees growing through the floor. The lounge menu features a French onion soup (that has been on its menu...
319 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Check out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a...
132 W Water St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafemakes a perfect spot to perch andenjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Trythe Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-soundsblend of draft beer and a frozen...
4 Banana Ln, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Just 12 miles north of Santa Fe, this picturesque spot is perfect for table-side, made-to-order guacamole and a cold margarita (or two) on a spacious, relaxed scenic patio full of flowers and stunning high-desert mountain views. You might not want...
905 Alarid St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic...
544 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Headto the edgy Santa Fe Railyard District—just a20-minute walk from the plaza—to browsethe various contemporary galleries that have taken up residence there. Strollthroughthe small parks, enjoy a meal at offbeat Southwestern eateries like La...
3798, 637 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
In the mornings, Modern General's the spot to grab an acai bowl, a smoothie, or a wheatgrass shot for high-altitude nourishment. This airy general store stocks an assortment of baked goods (try the tart lemon cake) and grab-and-go wares....
548 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
As its name suggests, Radish & Rye promises a spread of fresh farm finds and over 50 varieties of bourbon. Every Tuesday and Saturday, chef David Gaspar de Alba visits the Farmer's Market to inspire his seasonal dishes with small plates like a...
308 Read St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Last year, Santa Fe Spirits, opened a laid-back downtown tasting room showcasing their small distilleries production which includes a well-balanced portfolio of gin, vodka and silver whiskey to a barrel-aged apple brandy accompanied by a few bar...
1098 1/2 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
For 30 years, the locally owned Ohori (est. 1984) has been brewing coffee to loyal patrons and visitors alike. To keep in line with the caffeine trend, there are pour-overs and a lighter roast available. Expect the same classic small batch,...
631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Chef Brian Knox slings delicious, juicy pattie burgers on lightly toasted, buttered buns served on year-round outdoor picnic tables. Order one of those much-revered double-pattied famed green chile cheeseburgers served with thinly sliced hand-cut...
8400 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA
Experience the tasting room of Gruet Winery, founded by Gilbert Gruet, whose family originally hailed from the Champagne region of France. The stately winery is a perfect venue for serious sipping of the label's sparkling wines (popular in both...
724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For 22 years, the venerable Geronimo, situated in a 1756 adobe, has been serving a bevy of culinary delights. From the house favorites like peppery elk tenderloin to New Mexico lamb chops, the food is accessible and the timeless milieu is...
128 E Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For a quick bite, drop by the unassuming Ecco Espresso and Gelato. Tucked inside an old adobe building near the Santa Fe Plaza, this airyself-servicespace has a sprawl of metal tables (inside and out) and a menu of pastries, deli sandwiches (tuna...
