Shopping in San Francisco

1315 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Be sure to check out their website for the lovely story as to how the original Farley's location began. Know that this is the perfect place in Potrero Hill for coffee, tea, community and most definitely, your favorite magazines. If you're waiting...
505 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The cheeky moniker of its city namesake, San Franpsycho, is a quintessentially local shop. On top of the variety of merchandise, the store holds events, which seems like a great way to meet locals. They sell locally created tanks, toques, sweaters...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Outdoor markets always tell a story about their city: what goods are for sale, what foods are locally grown and how the residents interact with one another as they buy and sell their wares. San Francisco's Saturday Market at the Ferry Terminal...
1 Sausalito - San Francisco Ferry Bldg, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
The Ferry Building in San Francisco is a must for any food lover, and Cowgirl Creamery is one of my favorite stops. This producer of artisanal cheeses is a place to pick up cheese for a snack or picnic and to ask questions about California cheese....
220 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
For a dose of culture, head to Park Life in the Inner Richmond. The goal of this gallery-cum-retail space is to feature today’s most engaging contemporary art. Located in a 1,400-square-foot former furniture store, Park Life showcases 10 exhibits...
600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The tall white walls are the perfect easel for the bibelots on sale at Rare Device. Whether functional or decorative, each item looks like a work of art that you'll really want in your home. You'll find things like Scandinavian-designed coffee...
4035 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
An artist and an architect curate a cool mix of practical things here. You’ll find books on furniture and design, and interesting items like wooden radios and pencil sets. Lots of it is handmade. The store also sells chairs and tables that Luke...
904 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Next time you're in the Dogpatch neighborhood of SF, don't miss the chance to swing by Rickshaw and create a custom bag. Tucked away in your Rickshaw bag you’ll find a tag with their special heart symbol, something called the Rickshaw “PCQ Tattoo”...
1300 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
It was by accident that I found Al's, while trying to find parking for an event in North Beach. It immediately stole my heart with their window display of vintage inspired, hand made shoes and clothing and I'm so glad that I went in. The fact that...
1530 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Haight Street Market is the local grocery store for residents of Haight Ashbury neighborhood (which they actually call "Upper Haight"). Along the register area is one of the best places to grab lunch in said neighborhood - the Haight Street...
327 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Inside The Other Shop you'll find antique displays of barware laid out stylishly for the treasure-hunting mixologist. The vintage shoes are fanned in a circular display while the sunglasses and jewelry behind department store style displays. The...
1573 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
When I went in this Haight Ashbury store full of totems to Hindu deities, patchwork tops and skirts, and crystals, loads and loads of crystals, I felt like I was back in Goa. The pachyderm-headed god is everywhere amidst the full shelves, floors,...
