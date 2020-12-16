New Year's Eve in the Southern Hemisphere
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
It's summer below the equator and if being cold while ringing in the new year isn't your thing, head south to these energizing spots in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil that will have you making a whole new set of resolutions.
La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
With its colorful characters, cobbled streets and vibrantly painted, ramshackle houses, this dockside Buenos Aires neighborhood almost looks like some kind of theme park. La Boca is actually very real—and yet it has been discovered by tourists....
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Machalí, O'Higgins Region, Chile
A two-and-a-half-hour drive (or 45-minute helicopter ride) from Santiago, Puma Lodge has been a heli-skiing headquarters since it opened in 2011. First Tracks Puma’s guests have exclusive access to nearly 2,000 square miles of terrain in the...
I think this is the most mysterious place I have ever been. It is just crazy that no one truly knows who built these or why. Having been to Peru, I could definitely see the Inca influence on the base under the Moai. But I have also been to...
Rio has never been busier. The city is building up and out for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Part of a massive port facelift, the Museum of Art of Rio opens later this year. But in colonial bairros, such as Santa Teresa, fresh...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
This 21-island archipelago off the northeast coast of Brazil is a dream destination for Brazilians and international visitors alike—especially surfers, who find reef and point breaks as well as hard-hitting beach breaks. From December to...
