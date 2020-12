Some of the best clubs in the world are in Miami. The nightlife scene is electric throughout various neighborhoods. If you're into fist pumping, electric music and bottle service, go to South Beach. Famous nightclubs and boutique bars fill the South Florida coastline. If you prefer a cold beer and indie tunes, visit Wynwood to admire street art and gorging on late night tacos. Finally, for those who would like to sip a vintage and chat, head to Coral Gables.