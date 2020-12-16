Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh is a city made of romantic oases. There's no shortage of souks to get lost in together, rooftop cafés from which to admire the shimmering view, and quiet gardens away from the bustle to duck into. After wandering the medina hand-in-hand during the afternoon, slip into a private hammam together to relax and luxuriate. When the sun goes down, lantern-lit dinners at a table for two in the sublime privacy of a richly decorated riad will make you feel like royalty.