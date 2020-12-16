Marrakesh, Morocco
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
Marrakesh is a city made of romantic oases. There's no shortage of souks to get lost in together, rooftop cafés from which to admire the shimmering view, and quiet gardens away from the bustle to duck into. After wandering the medina hand-in-hand during the afternoon, slip into a private hammam together to relax and luxuriate. When the sun goes down, lantern-lit dinners at a table for two in the sublime privacy of a richly decorated riad will make you feel like royalty.
El Moukef, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s legendary La Mamounia, which dates back to the 12th century, reopened in 2009 after a meticulous three-year renovation by noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Step behind its fabled doors and a sensory feast...
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
Avenue Imam El Ghazali, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Surely one of the most extraordinary imperial relics of Morocco, the Palais Bahia (“the brilliant”) doesn’t disappoint. Built at the start of the 19th century by architect El Mekki for Si Moussa, the then chamberlain of Sultan...
Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
Marrakesh can sometimes feel like a lot of hustle and bustle, but thankfully several green oases exist to help you reconnect with your inner calm. Many larger riads come complete with well-planted courtyard gardens, but for a hint of the...
km 12، طريق ورزازات، مراكش 40000, Morocco
You’ll get much cheaper hammam services—which include traditional gommage, or scrub treatment, with Morocco’s famous savon noir—in the souks than you will at the Amanjena’s lovely spa. But there’s something to be said for the privacy afforded...
Derb Assehbi, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Opened in 1946 as a restaurant (where the famous regulars included Churchill and Hemingway), La Maison Arabe later expanded to a small hotel, then grew again under its current French-Italian owner. Today, it features 26 garden- or patio-view rooms...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
14 derb sebaai, quartier, Souk Laksour, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We kicked off our Marrakesh holiday with a visit to Maison MK's Gastro MK restaurant for its five-course tasting menu. The riad's Moroccan chef cooks up a delicious, visually stunning Moroccan-French fusion menu whose highlights included fried...
Essaouira, Morocco
Just a couple of hours from Marrakesh, the Atlantic fishing port of Essaouira makes a perfect short break away from the big city. Its imposing sea ramparts contain a small medina of whitewashed houses with bright blue windows. The town is an...
