Jackson Hole, Wyoming

2780 North, WY-390, Wilson, WY 83014, USA
You can get closer to nature without roughing it at the Fireside Resort. Twenty-three modern cabins were made with reclaimed wood and built by a local company that designs RVs. Leather loungers and goose-down pillows keep things cozy. From $100....
1535 NE Butte Rd, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
On the crest of East Gros Ventre Butte, Amangani offers 360-degree views of the Grand Teton mountains and the Snake River Valley. The resort’s 40 suites feature fireplaces and windowside daybeds for taking in the landscape. Winter activities...
3385 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
With an ambience reminiscent of a laid-back house party, the Teton Mountain Lodge bar and restaurant is a favorite meeting spot near the slopes. Order the spicy margarita, made with jalapeño-infused tequila, muddled citrus, and a choice of lime,...
50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Outfitted with leather booths, ornate chandeliers, and velvet wallpaper, the Rose draws outdoorsy hipsters for old school and modern cocktails. Almost too pretty to sip, the Ty Webb blends Hendrick’s gin, cucumber shrub, Darjeeling tea syrup, egg...
At this bottle shop–cum–tapas bar, the wood-planked ceiling and metal accents give off the vibe of an elegant tasting room. Celebrate the holidays with a custom flight of prosecco, brut rosé, and lambrusco. 200 W. Broadway, (307) 739-9463.
3335 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
Located slopeside at Teton Village, the LEED-certified Hotel Terra Jackson Hole is convenient and green. Clean energy sources provide electricity, and the hotel uses efficient heating and cooling systems. From $135. (307) 739-4000.
