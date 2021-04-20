Grand Teton National Park
Wyoming, USA
| +1 307-739-3300
Riding the high roadHaving been raised on National Geographic magazines, I have always been fascinated by western landscape of America. The jagged peaks of Tetons have been on my to-see list ever since I have known the works of Ansel Adams. Last labor day weekend, my husband and I could finally make a trip to Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming. We started our trip by flying into Salt Lake City, Utah and then drove about 5 hours north to Jackson Hole in Wyoming. The roads are beautiful, the landscape mind blowing. We were in the Jackson Hole area for about 4 days and one of the days we left our car behind and instead rented a bike to go back and forth between the Teton National Park and Yellowstone Nat Park. It was worth every single aching muscle :)
almost 7 years ago
A Teton-ic sunrise
A Teton-ic sunrise

I am glad I could get this shot as the rising sun filled the valley slowly but surely :)
almost 7 years ago
A Teton-ic sunset
A Teton-ic sunset

This was shot from one of the lookouts on Signal Mountain Summit Road as the sun quietly and gently went down the mountains.