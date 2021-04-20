Where are you going?
Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Jackson Hole

Most people visit the national parks during the summer, but winter provides a completely different wildlife- viewing experience. Guests at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole have multiple options for taking in a snowy Yellowstone. Get a bird’s-eye view of the park on a helicopter photo safari with one of the hotel’s in-house wildlife biologists, who can expertly spot moose, elk, bison, and grizzlies. At night, the hotel’s resident astronomer takes guests to Grand Teton National Park for stargazing sessions. More active travelers can rent fat bikes with oversize tires and pedal out to the Jackson Elk Refuge. From $579.

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

