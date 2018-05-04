NYC’s Most Influential Bar Is Shaking Things up out West

Photo by Elliott Clark
May 4, 2018
Photo by Elliott Clark
Bartenders prepare cocktails at the new Death & Co in Denver.
When Death & Co opened in Manhattan’s East Village more than a decade ago, it changed contemporary cocktail culture. Now, the beloved bar is mixing up the scene in a new home: Denver’s burgeoning RiNo district.
Article continues below advertisement
Death & Co quickly became one of New York City’s most famed cocktail lounges after the speakeasy-style bar debuted in 2006. It also became one of the most critically acclaimed, winning major industry awards including America’s Best Cocktail Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu in the years following. The NYC establishment has long been a must-visit destination for traveling cocktail connoisseurs. Now, for the first time ever, the iconic bar is bringing its distinctive concept to a new destination out west. This May, Death & Co Denver officially opened for business in the Mile High City’s River North Art District—known locally as RiNo.
Death & Co Denver encompasses the entire lobby level of The Ramble Hotel, a 50-room, locally owned and operated boutique hotel, which became the first to open in RiNo. The bar channels the same key elements that made Death & Co’s New York flagship so beloved—table service, warm hospitality, highly knowledgeable and talented staff—but features a completely updated cocktail menu.
The menu at Death & Co Denver features seasonally rotating cocktails organized into the categories “Fresh and Lively,” “Light and Playful,” “Bright and Confident,” “Elegant and Timeless,” “Boozy and Honest,” and “Rich and Comforting.” In addition to a wealth of classic, signature cocktails, a curated variety of draft beers and a thoughtfully selected wine list are served nightly. And although the drink menu is expansive, it’s easy to navigate: Cocktails with a low ABV are indicated, as are nonalcoholic cocktails that go far beyond a Shirley Temple. (We tried—and loved—the Alpenglow, a sweet yet subtly tart concoction with bay leaf and hibiscus.)
Alongside the cocktail program, guests will find a culinary menu offering everything from small snacks (try the smoked trout) to entrées and family-style plates. The full menu can be found here.
Article continues below advertisement
Beyond the bar, Death & Co concepts are woven throughout The Ramble Hotel, including DC/AM, a café bar serving breakfast and lunch; Suite 6A, a 20-seat bar featuring a cocktail tasting menu; The Garden, an outdoor courtyard bar and restaurant; and Vauxhall, a theater space (with a private entrance off Larimer Street) featuring a dedicated bar and programmed events, including film screenings, live performances, comedy, and art exhibitions.With its widespread praise and popularity as evidence, Death & Co is often credited for ushering in a new era of cocktail culture. Now, Death & Co Denver will bring that same approach out west, pushing a city with an already blossoming food and drink scene to new levels.
“We’ve always believed that what makes the Death & Co brand special is more than just our little bar in the East Village,” says Ravi DeRossi, co-owner of Death & Co. “Death & Co Denver is an evolution from where we began years ago, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that energy to Denver’s thriving food and drink scene.”Death & Co Denver opened Friday, May 4, at The Ramble Hotel with nightly service from 5:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
>>Next: You Need to See the Latest Addition to Denver’s Creative District
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy