NYC’s Most Influential Bar Is Shaking Things up out West

Death & Co quickly became one of New York City’s most famed cocktail lounges after the speakeasy-style bar debuted in 2006. It also became one of the most critically acclaimed, winning major industry awards including America’s Best Cocktail Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu in the years following. The NYC establishment has long been a must-visit destination for traveling cocktail connoisseurs. Now, for the first time ever, the iconic bar is bringing its distinctive concept to a new destination out west. This May, Death & Co Denver officially opened for business in the Mile High City’s River North Art District—known locally as RiNo.

Death & Co Denver encompasses the entire lobby level of The Ramble Hotel, a 50-room, locally owned and operated boutique hotel, which became the first to open in RiNo. The bar channels the same key elements that made Death & Co’s New York flagship so beloved—table service, warm hospitality, highly knowledgeable and talented staff—but features a completely updated cocktail menu.

Photo by Elliott Clark The skull glassware has been a fixture at Death & Co since the bar first opened in 2006.

The menu at Death & Co Denver features seasonally rotating cocktails organized into the categories “Fresh and Lively,” “Light and Playful,” “Bright and Confident,” “Elegant and Timeless,” “Boozy and Honest,” and “Rich and Comforting.” In addition to a wealth of classic, signature cocktails, a curated variety of draft beers and a thoughtfully selected wine list are served nightly. And although the drink menu is expansive, it’s easy to navigate: Cocktails with a low ABV are indicated, as are nonalcoholic cocktails that go far beyond a Shirley Temple. (We tried—and loved—the Alpenglow, a sweet yet subtly tart concoction with bay leaf and hibiscus.)

Alongside the cocktail program, guests will find a culinary menu offering everything from small snacks (try the smoked trout) to entrées and family-style plates. The full menu can be found here.