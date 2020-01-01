In Goregaon & Beyond

Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, began its journey to metropolis as seven islands along the western coast of India. Over the years, as the city grew, it began to spread out, giving rise to the Mumbai suburbs. One such suburb is Goregaon. Where it was once a middle class refuge, Goregaon now houses international business houses, sprawling malls, bustling film studios, and some of Mumbai's best open green spaces.