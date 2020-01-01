In Goregaon & Beyond
Collected by Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert
Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, began its journey to metropolis as seven islands along the western coast of India. Over the years, as the city grew, it began to spread out, giving rise to the Mumbai suburbs. One such suburb is Goregaon. Where it was once a middle class refuge, Goregaon now houses international business houses, sprawling malls, bustling film studios, and some of Mumbai's best open green spaces.
Film City Rd, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Mumbai is the home base for the Hindi Film Industry, popularly known as Bollywood, and one of the most iconic industry locations is Film City. Film City is spread across 500 acres, and on most days employs hundreds of artists and technicians. Set...
Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Spread over 4000 acres, the Aarey Milk Colony continues to be one of the city’s surviving open green spaces, much favored by joggers, runners, and cyclists, and nature lovers. Back when Mumbai had limited entertainment options, a Sunday picnic at...
Shakti Niwas, Station Road, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400062, India
Mumbai’s suburban train network is the city’s lifeline. It is also a Mumbai icon, instantly recognized and often used as a visual representative of the city. So how about taking a ride on it? Take the train from Goregaon station (built in 1867) to...
Jamshedji Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020, India
Most of Mumbai’s historic sites are studded around the South Mumbai area. There is much to see and do here: from bazaars to museums, to galleries, to historic landmarks. You can take a tour of the city’s Victorian architecture, from the Gateway of...
Global Pagoda Road, Essel world Amusement Park, Gorai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, India
The Global Vipassana Pagoda is an impressive sight. Its stunning dome, the largest of its kind, can be seen from a fair distance. This pagoda serves as a Vipassana Meditation center, a technique that finds root in Theravada Buddhism. Beginners can...
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
When you see this UNESCO World Heritage–listed train station, you’ll understand why it’s described as an eastern version of London’s St. Pancras. This imposing reminder of the British raj, designed in an extravagant...
Vinoo Mankad Rd, Church gate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020, India
Cricket is a passion, and you’ll see a pick-up game around every street corner. You can watch the professionals play at the Goregaon sports clubs, or if there’s an international fixture scheduled, catch the game at the national cricket stadiums....
Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Despite Mumbai’s concrete urban sprawl, there are a number of hidden green spaces where nature lovers can partake in nature walks, tours, and photography expeditions. The Bombay Natural History Society’s Conservation Education Center conducts such...
Asmita Bhavan, Ajgaonkar Maidan, Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400060, India
The next time you're in Mumbai, sign up for a two-hour introductory session at Sagittarius Archery. A qualified instructor will take you through the basic techniques before arming you with an appropriate bow and arrow. When you pull that arrow...
Versova Beach, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047
Versova Beach is the place to kick off your flip-flops and let your toes sink into the cool, soft sand. When you find a comfortable spot, settle down, and watch the sun set. This beach isn't just a tourist spot—it is also where the local fishing...
Andheri -Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
Mahesh Lunch Home is a much-loved seafood restaurant with branches across the city. It is an old-school place—clean and comfortable, but not glitzy. Their seafood-focused menu serves favorites like tandoori pomfret, prawns koliwada, squid butter...
Rustomjee Ozone Towers, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai Suburban, Mahesh Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400104, India
Looking for an authentic, light Indian meal? Try the Old Madras Cafe, on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The menu offers light snacks such as the crispy, crepe-like dosas, medu vadas, and soft, white idlis. They are all served with coconut chutney,...
90-9, 16th Rd, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
For a night on the town, head to the party suburb of Mumbai, Bandra, in your finest shoes and at your photogenic best. This is, after all, where the city’s most fashionable gather to have a good time. There are a multitude of cafes, dining...
Go vegetarian at Panchavati Gaurav with the unique Indian culinary experience known as the thali. Thali means plate, and said plate is loaded with appetizers, rotis, vegetables, lentils (one slightly sweet, the other spicy), rice, salad, pickles,...
Shop No. 7, Avni Villa CHS, Yari Road, Panch Marg, Sunderwadi, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India
Whether you’re looking for breakfast, a quick bite, or a leisurely brunch, try the small but interesting Scrumptiious. They serve some typical Indian breakfast foods like masala omelettes and parathas (aaloo, kheema, and more), as well as a full...
Bon Bon Lane, Juhu Versova Link Road, Gharkul Society, Seven Bunglow, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India
Across north India you'll come across dhabas: food stops serving wholesome meals to travelers. Urban Tadka is a big-city take on these highway institutions. The menu includes rich north India curries—butter chicken, reshmi tikka, Amritsari...
Oberoi Mall, 2nd Floor, Next to PVR Cinemas, Army chief Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Yasodhama,Goregaon East, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
On days when you crave light, fresh food stop by Cafe Moshe's. Their menu has a strong Middle Eastern influence so you can expect to find platters of hummus, kebabs, and crunchy salads with pine nuts and pomegranates. And don’t guilt yourself out...
When you feel parched, or need a time out, Cafe Mocha is a good bet. It serves a number of refreshments: coffee, teas, smoothies, shakes, fruit and vegetable juices, and concoctions with chocolate. Drinks can be paired with pastry (very generous...
Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The Vada Pav is Mumbai’s version of a burger—well, sort of. The pav, or bun, has a small oval shape and is soft and pale in color. It is split in the middle and then stuffed with a spiced potato fritter, the vada, which is then topped by a sweet...
Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
A gola is similar to shaved ice on a stick. It is prepared by shaving or crushing ice in a traditional gola machine. The ice is gathered and set around a stick. It is then set upside down (the stick on top) into a plastic glass, in which sweet...
Industrial Area, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400102, India
Firangi Paani's daily happy hour is the perfect time to order beers, signature cocktails, wine, and more. Designed much like an English pub, Firangi Paani is all keg tables, leather chairs, and polished wood. There's also a decent menu, ensuring...
Western Express Hwy, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
Shopping centers in Mumbai are great places to spend a hot day and they contain everything you could need. The Oberoi Mall is one such destination in the city. You can spend the day shopping (especially during sale season), eating, taking a coffee...
Oberai Mall, Unit 10 & 11, First Floor, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(E), Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054, India
India is one of those places where you can get a suit custom made without denting your pocket. The best place to get your suits made is at one of the well established Raymond outlets. Go to the store, pick out the material, and share your...
Shop No. B-5, Old Furniture Market, Opposite Oshiwara Petrol Pump, Oshiwara, Bridge, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Pratiksha Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400102, India
Old benches with handcrafted backrests, beautiful writing desks, well preserved prints, cast-iron lamps with intricate detailing, and massive grandfather clocks—these are just some of the treasures you can find at the Oshiwara furniture market....
Shiv Sadan Apna Ghar, 27/C, 1st Cross Lane, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India
Mumbai has a number of historic markets that offer eclectic and economic shopping, and some colorful photography options. Spread across the city, some of these are speciality markets (clothes, antiques, spices, flowers), some have a bit of...
Showroom F-24, Unit G-2, Oberoi Mall Pvt Ltd, Oberoi, Off, Western Express Hwy, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
Jewelry is a very important aspect of Indian life. Many Indians have family jewelers who design traditional patterns most commonly used during the festive and wedding seasons. However, if you’re looking for more contemporary styles, try a modern...
