With only three days on Hawaii's Big Island, take a spin around the island's coastline. Spend your first day basking in the Kona resort lifestyle. On your second day, enjoy a morning at the local shops and market in Hilo and then head to Volcano Village for an evening over Kilauea’s glowing crater. Complete the Big Island loop on day three by driving to South Point before heading north to Kailua-Kona through Kona coffee country.