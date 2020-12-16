If You Only Have Three Days in Hanoi

you only have three days in Hanoi there’s a lot to pack in. Spend a day wandering the Old Quarter and exploring the Ba Dinh District, where you'll find the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Temple of Literature. Then devote your time to really exploring Hanoi’s myriad nooks and crannies, cafés and markets, with perhaps a side trip to Halong Bay and a relaxing boat ride on the water. Your 3 days in Hanoi will be busy, but we promise you will enjoy it all.