If You Only Have Three Days in Hanoi
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
you only have three days in Hanoi there’s a lot to pack in. Spend a day wandering the Old Quarter and exploring the Ba Dinh District, where you'll find the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Temple of Literature. Then devote your time to really exploring Hanoi’s myriad nooks and crannies, cafés and markets, with perhaps a side trip to Halong Bay and a relaxing boat ride on the water. Your 3 days in Hanoi will be busy, but we promise you will enjoy it all.
Save Place
58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
Save Place
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Save Place
Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks. This vegetable vendor outside Dong...
Save Place
2 Hùng Vương, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Though the venerable Vietnamese leader asked to be cremated, Ho Chi Minh's remains now reside embalmed inside this imposing, pillared, gray-granite memorial. His resting place is hugely popular, drawing Vietnamese in droves as they pay their...
Save Place
There are some days on the road when you just feel like disappearing—surrendering to the urge to recoil and escape the pressures of travel. Those are the times when sanctuary can casually surface from a busy street scene and draw you in. Hanoi is...
Save Place
The first thing that everybody comments on about Hanoi is its heavy traffic, and it is true that the mayhem can be intimidating for those with a timid disposition. Nevertheless, enclaves of peace and quiet remain and a number of fascinating bike...
Save Place
24 Tông Đản, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned and operated by journalist and raconteur Nguyen Qui Duc, this Hanoi institution is now in its fourth incarnation near the Opera House. Expect a bohemian crowd, an eclectic music policy and a great selection of wine. Among the other strings...
Save Place
6 Ngõ Hội Vũ, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The main draw at this Australian-run spot is the convivial and bohemian atmosphere. Housed in a stunning 1920s colonial villa in a quiet part of the Old Quarter, the cafe has a rustic, warm vibe. While items from the simple menu can be hit or miss...
Save Place
44 Châu Long, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
While eating Vietnamese food is never a chore, making and then eating it is even more rewarding. Hanoi Cooking Centre offers short courses and hands-on cooking classes in a relaxed atmosphere with recipes designed by Tracy Lister who has authored...
Save Place
Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
On Jade Island on Hoan Kiem Lake, this picturesque 18th-century shrine is perhaps the city's most beautiful. To get to the temple, walk through Three Passage Gate and across the Flood of Morning Sunlight Bridge. Once at the temple, you will reach...
Save Place
76 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The oldest temple in Hanoi, this small structure in the heart of the Old Quarter was built by King Ly Thai To in the 11th century to honour a white horse that led him to the site. There's a statue of the legendary horse inside the pagoda as well...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25