Ha Long Bay

With many bewitched landscapes, the diverse flora and fauna with archaeological and geological significance, being close to international gateway, Halong Bay is listed as one of the best known destinations of Vietnam for foreign tourists.

Halong overview

Located in the west of Gulf of Tonkin, Halong bay is about 170 km east of Hanoi. Halong city is close to the north coast of the gulf. The total area of Halong bay is 1,553 km2, including two popular bays: Bai Tu Long bay in the east and Lan Ha bay (home to Cat Ba island) in the south. Halong bay is well-known with not only fascinating natural caves that formed millions of years and scattered across 1,969 islands but species diversity as well.

Things to do when coming to Halong

Halong bay is a popular destination in Vietnam with the large number of tourists coming annually so visitors can taste both of Halong cuisine and West foods when traveling there. Sea foods are well-known in this site because it is coastal area. One of the best way to explore Halong bay is cruise. There are many good Halong bay cruise with different prices and itineraries for choosing. When cruising around the bay, visitors also can take bamboo boats or kayaks to explore beautiful islets and charming beaches with white sand and calm water.

Seaplane is also an ideal way to admire this captivating bay. Taking a seaplane, tourists can see how Halong overview is beautiful. In some breathtaking national parks of the bay, visitors can take some treks or climbs to discover the diversity of Halong ecosystem and conquer the steep limestone mountains in islands of the bay. Swimming in the pristine and alluring beaches is one of the most exciting experiences visitors should not miss when exploring Halong bay.

The best time to travel to Halong

Halong bay is situated in Northern Vietnam so its weather is also divided into four seasons obviously: spring, summer, autumn and winter. Tourists can visit this beautiful bay at almost any time during the year. The best time to travel Halong bay is approximately from April to October because the weather in these month is quite cool and pleasant. However, travelers also can visit Halong bay in the winter months like December, January and February. Sometimes, the weather is quite cold, cloudy and rainy but there are still many warm days to enjoy the beauty of Halong in the winter time.

Halong bay attractions

: Bai Chay resort is situated in the shore of Halong bay, suitable for rest and bathing. The annual average temperature is above 20° C.: Co To island still maintains pristine scenes between the Halong tourism bustle. To admire this charming island with the stunning coral reefs, visitors can take a boat to the island.: this island is the most attractive island in the nearly 2000 islands lying in Halong bay. It is also the only one inhabited. This island owns the largest artificial coast of Vietnam. Tra Co coastline with white sand and blue water is an ideal site to take part in some exciting water games.: One of the most outstanding features of Halong bay is its huge cave system, each cave has its own beauty and stories. Luon cave is a typical cave lying on Bo Hon island, 14 km from Bai Chay. Traveling this cave, visitors will have opportunity to admire stalactite crystal slices formed over millions of years with various shapes and different sizes.: This cave is situated in the Bo Hon island as well as in the central area of Halong bay. There are a lot of stalactites with various shapes inside Sung Sot cave.: Almost islets in Halong bay are covered by low shrubs while islands in the bay are home to many rare birds and typical tropical vegetation, especially Cat Ba island. This island covers Cat Ba National Park that attracts tourists with its alluring pristine beaches as well as its diversity of biology system. Besides, Halong bay is also home to ov