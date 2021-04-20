Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Hanoi Social Club

6 Ngõ Hội Vũ, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Website
| +84 24 3938 2117
A Great Way to Start the Day Hanoi Vietnam
Exercise Your Social Gene Hanoi Vietnam
The Hanoi Social Club Hanoi Vietnam
A Great Way to Start the Day Hanoi Vietnam
Exercise Your Social Gene Hanoi Vietnam
The Hanoi Social Club Hanoi Vietnam

More info

Wed - Mon 8am - 11pm
Tue 8am - 12am

A Great Way to Start the Day

The main draw at this Australian-run spot is the convivial and bohemian atmosphere. Housed in a stunning 1920s colonial villa in a quiet part of the Old Quarter, the cafe has a rustic, warm vibe. While items from the simple menu can be hit or miss at other times of the day, the breakfast offerings are exemplary and the coffee is right on the money.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Duncan Forgan
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago

Exercise Your Social Gene

Best known as a breakfast and lunch spot, Hanoi Social Club lives up to its name by lending its convivial space to regular art and music events. A decent selection of craft beers and decent wines make these occasions go by with a bang.
Kasia Biezychudek
almost 7 years ago

The Hanoi Social Club

Cool off in air conditioning or bask in the sun on one of the three floors of The Hanoi Social Club. The menu, more international than Vietnamese, offers lots of delicious options, including vegetarian and vegan.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points