The Hanoi Social Club
6 Ngõ Hội Vũ, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
| +84 24 3938 2117
More info
Wed - Mon 8am - 11pm
Tue 8am - 12am
A Great Way to Start the DayThe main draw at this Australian-run spot is the convivial and bohemian atmosphere. Housed in a stunning 1920s colonial villa in a quiet part of the Old Quarter, the cafe has a rustic, warm vibe. While items from the simple menu can be hit or miss at other times of the day, the breakfast offerings are exemplary and the coffee is right on the money.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago
Exercise Your Social Gene
Best known as a breakfast and lunch spot, Hanoi Social Club lives up to its name by lending its convivial space to regular art and music events. A decent selection of craft beers and decent wines make these occasions go by with a bang.
almost 7 years ago
The Hanoi Social Club
Cool off in air conditioning or bask in the sun on one of the three floors of The Hanoi Social Club. The menu, more international than Vietnamese, offers lots of delicious options, including vegetarian and vegan.