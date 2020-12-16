If You Only Have Three Days in Genoa
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Take two days to explore this coastal town, then venture to other villages along the Italian shores. Be sure to hike from Santa Margherita to Camogli along the edge of the Portofino promontory.
Vico S. Pancrazio, 9, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Even if you think you aren't an onion fan, make sure you try at least one slice of the Focaccia con Cipolla while you are in Genoa - there is something about the crunchy sweetness of the slightly caramelized onions with the bright grassy olive oil...
Vico del Campanile delle Vigne, 5, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
One of the most highly decorated churches in Genoa, Santa Maria della Vigne is hauntingly beautiful. Originating in the 10th century (when monks tended wine-producing grapevines in the courtyard, hence the name), the Basilica was not completed...
Piazza di Soziglia, 74 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Inspired by the beautiful French chocolate salons, Romanengo Pietro fu Stefano fashioned their old-town shop just as the French - with gorgeous old woods, glass display cases, and gold-gilded platters. Pop into this store, unchanged since its...
Vico degli Indoratori, 45r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Tucked just a few steps away from the towering Cathedral of San Lorenzo, Al Giardino degli Indoratori is a lovely small restaurant with a delicious wine list, serving locally-sourced Genovese specialities (their menu is very balanced though -...
Via Garibaldi, 11, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Nestled among the stunning palaces of the UNESCO World Heritage Palazzi Dei Rolli, Palazzo Bianco was built in the late 16th century by the Grimaldi family, one of the 28 'albergi' families that ruled Genoa for centuries. Today, the gorgeous...
Via Tommaso Reggio, 20r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Step inside the Museo Diocesano and be taken back to the Romanesque abbey of the monks of San Lorenzo Cathedral, originally built in the early 600s. Inside her recently renovated walls, explore many of the glories of the Catholic Church of Genoa....
Mura delle Chiappe, 50, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
The winding streets of ancient Genoa all lead in one direction—straight up. Lace up your tennis shoes and keep climbing. Eventually you will reach a small park at the edge of the city, the entrance to one of the many fortresses that speckled its...
Calata Cattaneo, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
There are but few 'grocery stores' that live up to the title 'eatery'. Eataly, the Italian food market concept (headed up by Oscar Farinetti and Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini), certainly deserves all accolades poured upon it. With outposts...
16034 Portofino, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Getting to Portofino from Genoa is quite easy. Take the train from Genoa's Brignole Station to Santa Margherita Ligure, and then catch the 82 bus to Portofino (a 12-minute trip around the bay). While I'm not a huge bus person, this is one of the...
16032 San Fruttuoso GE, Italy
The tiny Abbey of San Fruttuoso is nestled in a cove between Camogli and Portofino, and accessible solely by foot or boat. If you want to hike it, find the trail at the far end of Camogli, and be ready for a steep, but gorgeous, two hour hike up...
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
While the climb is quite literally breathtaking (900 steps), the Church of San Rocco, perched on the very edge of the Ligurian Sea, is a gorgeous spot to spend the day. Taking the train to Camogli, you can then spend the morning hiking up to the...
Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 147, 16032 Camogli GE, Italy
Camogli is a quick 30-minute train ride out of Genoa, making it easy for an evening out for cocktails and dinner. Leave from Brignole Station, and arrive in Camogli by 6:30pm so that you can get a seaside table at Bar Auriga for a perfect Aperol...
Corso Italia, Genova GE, Italy
If you like to eat straight from the sea, the small restaurants along the Corso Italia are perfect spots for a cold glass of white wine and a bowl of piping hot fish soup from the waters directly off your seaside perch. Normally including deep red...
Piazza di Pellicceria, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Tucked deep in the heart of the ancient city, this is an easy Palazzo to miss—but don't miss it. My favorite of the Genovese museums, five floors of this massive palace are dedicated to the history and splendor of Genoa—the first three being the...
Piazza Giacomo Matteotti, 84R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Take your morning coffee in the sunshine, shaded by the the Palazzo Ducale. With quite a few tables, Douce does a busy morning cappuccino/focaccia business, so you can also come later in the afternoon (when it's slightly warmer) to make sure you...
