Landscape from Righi (Funicolare)

Mura delle Chiappe, 50, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
Dusk at the top of the world Genova Italy

Dusk at the top of the world

The winding streets of ancient Genoa all lead in one direction—straight up. Lace up your tennis shoes and keep climbing. Eventually you will reach a small park at the edge of the city, the entrance to one of the many fortresses that speckled its 17th-century walls. From here you'll be treated to one of the best views of both old and new Genoa. Come at dusk for a stunning sunset over the urban edge of the Ligurian Sea. (And if you are too tired to walk back down, catch the funicular for less than two euros!)
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

