If You Only Have A Day in Aspen During the Summer
Collected by Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert
Summer in the Rockies is fleeting, and so if you only have one day in Aspen, make the most of it: ice cream, hiking along the Roaring Fork River on the Santa Fe Trail, stellar mountain views, a walk around historic downtown, a few perfect meals, and boom, you're done.
Rio Grande Trail, Colorado, USA
My morning routine in Aspen always starts with a run along the Rio Grande Trail. The trail is easily accessed from downtown and stretches 41 miles between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with an elevation change of 2,120 feet. It used to be an old...
120 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Tom Blake Trail is a beginning-to-intermediate trail for hikers and mountain bikers. Located on the lower side of Snowmass’s Burnt Mountain, bikers zip through groves of Aspen trees on a single trail with the sunlight flickering through the...
225 Music School Rd, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
On a sunny Sunday afternoon pack a blanket and a picnic basket with an assortment of food and your favorite wine and beverages and follow the locals to the Benedict Music Tent to listen to classical music. Layout your blanket on the lawn and enjoy...
110 E Hallam St #126, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
This local non-profit delivers memorable evenings at the theater. With their productions always presenting the best of the plays with phenomenal actors they strive for excellence and hit the mark. They normally have three different plays running...
43151 CO-82, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
You know summer is here when people are renting Stand Up Paddleboards to float down Stillwater. About 3 miles up Independence Pass there is an area were the river meanders through the North Star Preserve in fairly tame waters. There are many...
Aspen Mountain, Colorado 81611, USA
In both the summer and winter, if you only have a day you must take a ride up the Silver Queen Gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain. The gondola cabs are all windows allowing for fantastic views as you travel 3,627 feet to the top. Once you get up...
320 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Paradise Bakery has been opened since the 70’s. You might see a franchise in malls around America but this is the original and one of the only ones that serves ice cream. All their treats, muffins, cookies and brownies are scrumptious, especially...
306 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Carl’s Pharmacy is more than a pharmacy. Opened in 1965 as a drug store, it is an extended version of a mom and pop’s store with a little bit of everything. On the first floor, they have a liquor department, a food department, a...
520 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Pitkin County Dry Goods is where the locals have been shopping since they opened their doors in 1969. Always up on the latest trends, Pitkin County Dry Goods carries a number of boutique designers to mix a sophisticated look with the casual...
2735 Brush Creek Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
What could be more authentic then a real live western rodeo, the epitome of true masculinity and showmanship. Kickoff the evening with a delicious BBQ from Hickory House then watch the action unfold when cowboys and cowgirls show you how we do it...
2037, 685 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When I worked at Food & Wine Magazine, my colleagues and I would religiously hit Ajax Tavern as soon as we descended upon town for the annual Food & Wine Classic event. The draw: Ajax's addictive truffle fries. There are times where I...
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Located above Explore Booksellers off of Main Street, Pyramid Bistro is Aspen's first restaurant serving sustainable food with integrity. Martin, the head chef and owner, prides himself on preparing the freshest food from raw, nutrition-dense...
