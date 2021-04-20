Where are you going?
Ajax Tavern

2037, 685 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Website
| +1 970-920-6334
Aspen's Best Lunch Spot Aspen Colorado United States
More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Aspen's Best Lunch Spot

When I worked at Food & Wine Magazine, my colleagues and I would religiously hit Ajax Tavern as soon as we descended upon town for the annual Food & Wine Classic event. The draw: Ajax's addictive truffle fries. There are times where I dream of that paper cone overflowing with thin-cut fries coated in truffle-spiked Parmesan. Yes, they are that good. On a recent visit to Aspen, the chef of Ajax lamented that people always order the burger and truffle fries so I decided to appease him and try something new. The entire Ajax menu proved just as satisfying as those famous fries. I menu reflects the ingredients of the season and I ordered the ricotta gnocchi with spring pea fricasée, pickled carrots, and preserved lemon. It was the perfect fuel before I biked to Maroon Bells. Ajax's outdoor patio is the hot summer hangout in Aspen so be sure to call ahead for a reservation or be prepared to wait for one of the coveted umbrella-shaded tables.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

