Aspen's Best Lunch Spot
When I worked at Food & Wine Magazine
, my colleagues and I would religiously hit Ajax Tavern as soon as we descended upon town for the annual Food & Wine Classic event. The draw: Ajax's addictive truffle fries. There are times where I dream of that paper cone overflowing with thin-cut fries coated in truffle-spiked Parmesan. Yes, they are that good. On a recent visit to Aspen
, the chef of Ajax lamented that people always order the burger and truffle fries so I decided to appease him and try something new. The entire Ajax menu proved just as satisfying as those famous fries. I menu reflects the ingredients of the season and I ordered the ricotta gnocchi with spring pea fricasée, pickled carrots, and preserved lemon. It was the perfect fuel before I biked to Maroon Bells. Ajax's outdoor patio is the hot summer hangout in Aspen so be sure to call ahead for a reservation or be prepared to wait for one of the coveted umbrella-shaded tables.