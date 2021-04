Sometimes you just need to escape digital reality and take a long walk in the woods, to breathe in the serenity of the natural world and shake off the stress. Whether it's an overnight trek to the bottom of the Grand Canyon or walking across the entire country of Jordan, these multi-day treks and thru-hikes are the perfect antidote to modern life. So go ahead and lace up your boots, book a few days vacation, and let yourself hike it out.