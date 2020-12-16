Have Some Fun with the Kids
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With all the kid-friendly diners (and truly good restaurants that welcome kids), the famous parks, the fantastic and engaging museums, and stores selling books, toys, and candy that will wow them, New York is (no kidding!) a family-friendly destination. These activities will keep the adults entertained, too.
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
The price of everything is always going up, up, up in New York City . . . with one exception. The Staten Island Ferry, whichstarted operating in 1905, remains the best deal in the Big Apple: it's free. The 25-minute ride between Whitehall Terminal...
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
If you are a fan of the old-fashioned brick-and-mortar bookstore, then you'll be in heaven at the Strand, on Broadway at 12th Street. The store boasts that it has 2.5 million books, or 18 miles of them. While we aren't sure how they measured books...
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
Brimming with unique gifts, Kidding Around is not to be missed when traveling with your family through Grand Central station. Unlike kitschy tourist shops, most toys here are made to last a childhood. Their towering window display even lured me...
Morris “Moishe” Cohen began selling sweets out of a pushcart in 1937. Today, the family-run business is a beloved Lower East Side institution, stocked from floor to ceiling with more than 2,000 items: dried fruit and nuts, imported...
