Have Some Fun with the Kids

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With all the kid-friendly diners (and truly good restaurants that welcome kids), the famous parks, the fantastic and engaging museums, and stores selling books, toys, and candy that will wow them, New York is (no kidding!) a family-friendly destination. These activities will keep the adults entertained, too.
Jane's Carousel

Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Staten Island Ferry

Randall Manor, Staten Island, NY, USA
The price of everything is always going up, up, up in New York City . . . with one exception. The Staten Island Ferry, whichstarted operating in 1905, remains the best deal in the Big Apple: it's free. The 25-minute ride between Whitehall Terminal...
Irish Hunger Memorial

North End Ave & Vesey St, New York, NY 10280, USA
The Irish potato famine ("An Gorta Mor") is in the mid 1800s saw the migration of a million people to America following a blight destruction of potato crops in Ireland. Visitors to Battery Park City can appreciate the depth and beauty of Ireland...
Central Park

New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
High Line

210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Strand Bookstore

828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
If you are a fan of the old-fashioned brick-and-mortar bookstore, then you'll be in heaven at the Strand, on Broadway at 12th Street. The store boasts that it has 2.5 million books, or 18 miles of them. While we aren't sure how they measured books...
Black Seed Bagels

170 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
While the rivalry between Boston's and New York's baseball teams may be famous throughout the country, there's another competition that has long been simmering with a different Northeastern city. Montreal and New York both claim to have the...
Joe's Shanghai

46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
Katz's Delicatessen

205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
Kidding Around

107 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Brimming with unique gifts, Kidding Around is not to be missed when traveling with your family through Grand Central station. Unlike kitschy tourist shops, most toys here are made to last a childhood. Their towering window display even lured me...
Economy Candy

108 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Morris “Moishe” Cohen began selling sweets out of a pushcart in 1937. Today, the family-run business is a beloved Lower East Side institution, stocked from floor to ceiling with more than 2,000 items: dried fruit and nuts, imported...
