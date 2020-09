16 Lane 27 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam

For some of best views (and food) in Hanoi , try the top-floor verandah at this West Lake institution. The climb to the fourth floor can be an effort -- especially during the sweltering summer months -- but it is worth it worth the laid-back...