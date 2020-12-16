Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Exploring Shanghai's Outskirts

Collected by Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Shanghai’s sprawling metro system makes reaching the city’s outlying destinations speedy and convenient. Several villages, islands, and attractions that offer a welcome respite from the bustle of the city are now just a few stops away from downtown. Be it a museum, a film studio or going to the source of the beloved xiaolongbao, it has never been easier to explore Shanghai’s outskirts.
Save Place

Nanxiang 愚园路85号

Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
More Details >
Save Place

China Maritime Museum (中国航海博物馆)

China, Shanghai Shi, Pudong Xinqu, 申港大道197号
A little outside of town, the city of Lingang is the handiwork of German architects GMP and the only city of this scale to be founded in the last century. While the city itself is slightly Stepford-esque, the Maritime Museum has some real heart. A...
More Details >
Save Place

Chongming Island

Chongming Island, Chongming, China
A two-hour trek from downtown will bring you to China's third-largest island, Chongming. Considered a "national geological park," the island is a known nature escape for city residents. While you're there, check out the Chongming Museum, stroll...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Thames Town

Songjiang, China
If you travel out to the end of Line 9, you'll find yourself back in England. No kidding. Opened in 2006, this satellite city is part of the government's "One City, Nine Towns" initiative. While they intended to house up to 10,000 residents here...
More Details >
Save Place

Shanghai Film Studio

4915 Beisong Hwy, Chedunzhen, Songjiang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Make the trek out to Shanghai Film Studio for two reasons: 1) to wander Shanghai's Hollywood equivalent and stroll through the sets of some of China's most famous films (such as "Lust, Caution"), and 2) to experience an older, preserved version of...
More Details >
Save Place

Qibao

Minhang, Shanghai, China, 201101
Qibao, in Chinese, means 'seven treasures'. And a treasure it is. The closest water town to Shanghai, it holds both the charm of an ancient, canal-traversed village as well as one of the most famous food streets in Shanghai. Head to Qibao Old...
More Details >
Save Place

She Shan

She Shan, Songjiang, China
For a respite from the city's noise and smog, head out to She Shan. The 100m hill is a blissful retreat and an interesting cultural destination as well. European missionaries set up a small chapel here in the 1850s which was transformed into the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Songjiang Mosque

75 Gangbeng Alley, Songjiang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201600
If you've made the trip to Thames Town or the Shanghai Film Studios, then you're already a bit familiar with the suburb of Songjiang. But beyond fabricated villages and recreated sets, Songjiang holds a fair amount of cultural charm as well. For a...
More Details >
Save Place

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden （South Gate）

China, Shanghai Shi, Songjiang Qu, 松江区辰花公路3888号
An impressive 200 hectares of greenery and over 900 species of plants await at the largest greenspace in Shanghai. Classical Chinese gardens, rose gardens showcasing rare and beautiful blooms, , gorgeous lilyponds, and a pagoda (post-hike) make...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without