Ethnic Eats in Amsterdam
Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
Amsterdam's diverse population is reflected in its dining scene. With restaurants offering everything from spicy Indonesian rijkstafel and Mediterranean cuisine to Argentijn barbecue, Ramen noodles and Dutch fusion, there's something for everyone to eat in the Netherlands' capital city.
Save Place
Kleine-Gartmanplatsoen 11A, 1017 RP Amsterdam, Netherlands
The French capital may be three hours from Amsterdam by train, but you can taste a bite of Paris off Leidseplein at Ron Blaauw's newest incarnation of his gastrobar concept. With affordably priced classics like onion soup, escargots, foie gras and...
Save Place
Jan Pieter Heijestraat 190, 1054 MN Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's kitschy Africana at its best in Amsterdam's non-touristy Oud-West. Named for the Ethiopian Empire that reigned from the 12th century until 1975, Abyssinia's interior seems to represent an old African hut. Vibrant colors and flavors assault...
Save Place
Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and...
Save Place
Warmoesstraat 43, 1012 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can make a satisfying meal of tapas plates at Restaurant La Paella, a small bistro near Amsterdam's Red Light District known for traditional Spanish delicacies like Patatas Bravas, Spanish Croquettes, Albóndigas and Chorizo Español. But the...
Save Place
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
Save Place
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Giant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs...
Save Place
Zeedijk 111-113, 1012 AV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Few restaurants have been immortalized in both a popular book and a movie. Nam Kee, operated since 1981 by the Chan family in Amsterdam's Zeedijk is one. A Chinatown favorite long before Dutch novelist Kees van Beijnum alerted foodies to oysters'...
Save Place
Leidsekruisstraat 12-14, 1017 RH Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dutch restaurants are not renowned for their customer service. But at Yumi Sushi off Max Euweplein, you control when and what you're served because you fetch your own selections from a rotating conveyor belt. Plates are color-coded according to...
Save Place
Leidsekruisstraat 28, 1017 RJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn't exactly known for its stellar food, so finding delicious Dutch food on a busy tourist street at an affordable price on my latest trip was a big surprise. A few friends and I wanted to try Dutch food on our last night in Amsterdam,...
Save Place
Haarlemmerdijk 4, 1013 JC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Living so close to the North Sea, Dutchies love their fish. They eat it raw, baked, steamed, poached, grilled and fried. While often found on dinner menus, seafood is especially popular as a fast food snack, sold at fish shops throughout the city....
Save Place
Singel, 1013 GA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eating raw herring is a right of passage for many who visit Amsterdam. Order yours from the friendly Dutch matrons in blue and white-striped aprons at Stubbe's Haaring, a herring stand with a view on the bridge over Singel Canal, just off...
Save Place
With its signature sandwich―a whole wheat or white pita pocket filled with crisp falafel balls, topped with a choice of 15 salads, plus sauces like red or green chili, tahini and garlic―Maoz has been satisfying hungry Amsterdammers since 1991. In...
Save Place
Eerste Anjeliersdwarsstraat 4, 1015 NR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Save Place
Van Woustraat 3, 1074 AA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't shoot, I'm vegetarian! No problem even in a meat-centric city like Amsterdam when there are places like the White Elephant. We found this hideout in the neighborhood we were staying in during one of our morning walks and thought we'd wander...
Save Place
Brouwersgracht 125, 1015 GE Amsterdam, Netherlands
It may not look like much and there's certainly no need to dress up. But despite its humble appearance on the posh Brouwersgracht, Swieti Sranang serves up some of the best—and most affordable—Indonesian and Surinamese food in town. Owned by Henk...
Save Place
Elandsgracht 36HS, 1016 TW Amsterdam, Netherlands
There's a plethora of Indian restaurants in Amsterdam, but few are as cute and cozy as Katmandu Kitchen. Managed by a Nepalese family, the tiny gem is set on lovely Elansgracht in the Jordaan. When the weather is nice, a few outdoor tables offer...
Save Place
Hannie Dankbaarpassage 47, 1053 RT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Inspired by the likes of Copenhagen's Torvehallerne, Madrid's Mercado de San Miguel and London's Borough Market, Amsterdam's Food Hallen has been a hit since its debut in October 2014. On weekends, the indoor food court is packed with locals and...
Save Place
Lindengracht 336, 1015 KN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Finding Mexican food in Amsterdam is no easy feat; even restaurants that serve tacos, nachos, guacamole and other Latin American dishes proffer fare that tastes nothing like similar dishes found in Mexico and South America. Whether it's due to the...
Save Place
Amstelstraat 32, 1017 DA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Before Salsa Shop opened in 2014, searching for a good taco in Amsterdam could be a doomed, Quixote-like quest. Despite ruling the spice trade in the 17th century, Dutchies apparently never developed a taste for fare with a bite, as traditional...
Save Place
Rozengracht 106, 1016 NH Amsterdam, Netherlands
An instant Amsterdam hotspot when it opened on Rozengracht in spring 2015, Salmuera blends flavors from many Latin countries, fusing Mexican and South American favorites as its predecessor did with Asian fare. Set in the historic building that was...
Save Place
Jan van Galenstraat 8, 1051 KM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Lured by the promise of authentic Texas barbecue cuisine coupled with classic sides of the American South, Amsterdammers have been flocking to Graceland BBQ since it opened in 2013. Set in De Marktkantine in the city's newly gentrified Oud-West...
Save Place
Prinsengracht 358, 1016 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
All the usual suspects are on the menu at Billy Thais, a cozy Thai bistro on one of Amsterdam's most romantic canals. The scent of lemongrass, garlic and ginger hits you inside, where a half-dozen tables line the no-frills restaurant. When the...
Save Place
Bilderdijkstraat 158HS, 1053 LC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Although it's in Amsterdam's Oud-West, you'll feel like you've landed somewhere in the Far East when you dive into the Asian-inspired street fare at HappyHappyJoyJoy. The latest brainchild of Chef Julius Jaspers of TV's Top Chef fame, as well as...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25