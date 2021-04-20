Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Balthazar's Keuken

Elandsgracht 108, 1016 VA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 420 2114
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands
Gezellig, So Gezellig Amsterdam The Netherlands

More info

Tue - Sun 6pm - 10:30pm

Gezellig, So Gezellig

On a rainy summer night (thunder! lightening!), we had very low expectations of getting a table at Balthazar's Keuken—mostly because something I read said that it was hard to get in. But there was a table, right in the back by the open kitchen, waiting for us. (The photo is of our view of the kitchen.) They serve a fixed menu. First course was a platter of appetizers, including paprika-y sobressada on bread with fried sage, beautifully anchovy-laden fried artichokes, shrimp in sage butter, and smoked mussels. For the second course we had a choice of fish (they called it red bass, not sure what that is but it was great) or meat (veal in a hearty sauce). And dessert was fresh strawberries with mascarpone laced with ginger.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30