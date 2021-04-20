Pacific Parc
23 Polonceaukade
| +31 20 488 7778
More info
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 4am
Dinner and a Movie at Pacific ParcWith its chill vibe, funky decor, warehouse-like interior and spacious terrace, Pacific Parc is a rock 'n' roll bistro with an edge. Situated in a former treatment plant at Westergasfabriek, the café-nightclub on Amsterdam's west side clearly represents its mantra, "Do not beg for the right to live, take it." Life is good over international favorites like satay with coconut-peanut sauce, Indian lentil curry, Black Angus burgers and Dutch pannenkoeken, all priced under €20 on lunch and dinner menus. For kids, chicken drumsticks, chips, cucumber and ice cream are on a children's menu for €8. While little ones romp on the spiral staircase, you can dine at the bar or at wooden tables in the open-zoned dining area, under a whimsical chandelier hanging from the sunroof. If you're attending a Westergasfabriek event, Pacific Parc is a great place to meet up with friends. But there's more to this place than relaxed ambiance, good drinks, reasonably priced fare and a menu based on seasonal ingredients. Thursday through Saturday, DJs mix hip-hop with disco and swing tunes. By 23:00, dinner seats are pushed aside and anyone who sticks around may be in for a wild night. A special "Dinner and a Movie" deal entitles you to a flick at Ketelhuis, Westergasfabriek's cinema, plus a starter and main course (excluding drinks) at Pacific Parc for €25. While the restaurant may lack for romance, it's a fine place to get your weekend date off to a savory start.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Pacific Parc
In the up-and-coming area around Westerpark, Pacific Parc is a popular gastropub within the Westergasfabriek—a former gas plant turned cultural park. There’s a great outdoor terrace perfect for afternoon beers on sunny days and a roaring fire inside for warm drinks on chilly ones. By night, it becomes a bohemian bar and eclectic music venue.