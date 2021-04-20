Febo
94 WNKL Leidseplein
| +31 20 620 8615
Sun - Thur 11am - 3am
Fri, Sat 11am - 4am
FEBO: Window Shopping for Fast-Food BurgersAny list of cheap eats in Amsterdam would be remiss if it didn't include FEBO, the Dutch culinary tradition of eating from a wall of fast food vending machines. With 20+ outlets in Amsterdam, it's easy to find a FEBO de Lekkerste (literally, FEBO the Tastiest). If it's past midnight, chances are you'll bump into a handful of Dutchies there, trying to inconspicuously grab a late night frikkandel (minced meat hot dog) or kroket. At the push of a button, out comes a hot snack for munching on while peddling home over cobblestone streets.
No one knows exactly how long those mayo-laden burgers are allowed to sit there under heat lamps in FEBO windows. But no one seems to care, especially at 3:00 in the morning, after the bars and nightclubs have closed and there's no other option for a before-bed snack.