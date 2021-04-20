Where are you going?
Gollem's Proeflokaal, Speciaal Bieren & Eetcafé

160II Overtoom
Website
| +31 20 612 9444
Amsterdam: Drink Beer Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon - Thur 1pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 3am

Amsterdam: Drink Beer

We had been to Gollem for a drink and a snack (note: the meat platter is hearty) the evening before, but when we found ourselves on Overtoom after visiting Vondelpark, with Gollem just opening for lunch, we went for it again. After all, it was our last day in Amsterdam and there was beer to be drunk. The servers are very knowledgeable and helpful, and will guide you to specific styles or rhapsodize over undiscovered breweries. Fries, fried in beef tallow, were wonderful. Sweetbread croquettes tasted mostly like any other croquette, with perhaps a whiff of sweetbreadiness. The ham and Chimay cheese sandwich was good. It was all fresh, and all went very well with the wide selection of Belgian beers they offer. And for dessert? Gueuze.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

