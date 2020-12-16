Ethnic Eateries in Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
From budget to gobsmackingly gourmet, this list covers the world—Mexican tacos, Caribbean island cuisine, Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese.
Sørkedalsveien 10, 0369 Oslo, Norway
Krishnas cuisine offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, and is probably one of the cheapest places to eat in all of Oslo. As the name suggest, the dishes are inspired by Indian culture. This restaurant has been a favourite with...
Tiny hole-in-the-wall Blue Siam serves traditional dishes such as chicken satay and green curry. It is situated very close to Oslo City Hall, and is the perfect lunch spot if you’re in the mood for authentic Thai food. The prices are low, the...
Frangrance of the Heart is a small café that serves mainly coffee and light lunches, situated right next to Oslo City Hall. This little gem is perfect for winding down after a busy morning, or if you just need a break from the world. A decidedly...
Stortingsgata 22, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Dinner is a high end Chinese restaurant located across the street from Oslo’s Nationaltheatret (national theatre). Rumoured to make the city's best crispy duck, Dinner is said to rival restaurants in Soho's Chinatown - but classier. Dinner offers...
Thorvald Meyers gate 76, 0550 Oslo, Norway
Indian restaurant New Anarkali is located in trendy area Grünerløkka and specializes in dishes from the Northern part of India. The menu boasts Tandoori and Biryani, fish, chicken, lamb, shrimp and vegetarian dishes, which of course comes with all...
If you happen to visit Oslo during the colder months and find yourself longing for a tropical break, Yaya’s is the place for you (there are three of them, dotted around central Oslo). Decorated to look like a beach club in Thailand, customers sit...
Kanalen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
This gourmet Japanese fusion restaurant, located on fashionable Tjuvholmen, specializes in sushi and robata grill dishes. Boasting a large selection of small dishes, customers select as many as they want to make up a luxuriously fulfilling meal....
Kristian Augusts gate 14, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Lemongrass restaurant is one of Oslo’s only Caribbean restaurants. Their food is inspired by the French, Spanish and British colonial history throughout the Caribbean, and they offer everything from bouillabaisse to jerk chicken and curried goat....
Torggata 30, 0183 Oslo, Norway
Oslo’s first traditional taco restaurant recently opened its doors offering tacos and antojios galore. Their food philosophy focuses on the use of organic and local produce (with the exception of their home made tortillas, made with special flour...
