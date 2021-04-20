Where are you going?
Taco República

Torggata 30, 0183 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 400 57 665
The Best Tacos in Oslo? Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 2pm - 10pm
Tue 4pm - 10pm
Wed, Thur 4pm - 11pm
Fri 3pm - 12:30am
Sat 12pm - 12:30am

The Best Tacos in Oslo?

Oslo’s first traditional taco restaurant recently opened its doors offering tacos and antojios galore.

Their food philosophy focuses on the use of organic and local produce (with the exception of their home made tortillas, made with special flour imported from Mexico), and almost everything on the menu is gluten free.

Taco República is centrally located, not far from the Norwegian Centre for Art and Architecture.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

