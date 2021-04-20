Lemongrass Restaurant
Kristian Augusts gate 14, 0164 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 20 12 22
Sat, Sun 4pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm
Takin' it Easy at Lemongrass Caribbean RestaurantLemongrass restaurant is one of Oslo’s only Caribbean restaurants. Their food is inspired by the French, Spanish and British colonial history throughout the Caribbean, and they offer everything from bouillabaisse to jerk chicken and curried goat.
Located next to Nasjonalgalleriet (the National Gallery) and just a stone’s throw from Oslo’s high street, it makes for a satisfying tropical meal when the winter cold sets in.