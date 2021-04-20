Where are you going?
Lemongrass Restaurant

Kristian Augusts gate 14, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 20 12 22
Takin' it Easy at Lemongrass Caribbean Restaurant Oslo Norway

More info

Sat, Sun 4pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm

Lemongrass restaurant is one of Oslo’s only Caribbean restaurants. Their food is inspired by the French, Spanish and British colonial history throughout the Caribbean, and they offer everything from bouillabaisse to jerk chicken and curried goat.

Located next to Nasjonalgalleriet (the National Gallery) and just a stone’s throw from Oslo’s high street, it makes for a satisfying tropical meal when the winter cold sets in.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

