Hanami

Kanalen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 83 10 90
Modern Japanese Cooking at Tjuvholmen Oslo Norway

Sun 3pm - 12am
Mon 11am - 12am
Tue - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 1pm - 2am

Modern Japanese Cooking at Tjuvholmen

This gourmet Japanese fusion restaurant, located on fashionable Tjuvholmen, specializes in sushi and robata grill dishes.

Boasting a large selection of small dishes, customers select as many as they want to make up a luxuriously fulfilling meal. The dishes are made in a modern fusion-style, where chefs use traditional techniques on new and exciting dishes, and the result is quite glorious.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

