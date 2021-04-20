Hanami
Kanalen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 83 10 90
Photo courtesy of Hanami Japanese Fusion
Sun 3pm - 12am
Mon 11am - 12am
Tue - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 1pm - 2am
Modern Japanese Cooking at TjuvholmenThis gourmet Japanese fusion restaurant, located on fashionable Tjuvholmen, specializes in sushi and robata grill dishes.
Boasting a large selection of small dishes, customers select as many as they want to make up a luxuriously fulfilling meal. The dishes are made in a modern fusion-style, where chefs use traditional techniques on new and exciting dishes, and the result is quite glorious.