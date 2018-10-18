Where to Eat and Drink in Chamonix, France

47 Rue du Dr Paccard, 74400 Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

Do it simple; do it well. For 18 years Poco Loco has specialized in one thing: scrumptious hamburgers. From chicken to veal and from veggie to traditional, this small restaurant’s burgers lure locals and tourists alike looking for a hearty, but economical meal. The fries-stuffed sandwiches and burgers will refuel any weary limbs after a day on the slopes. All burgers are rich in flavor, and some, like the spicy option, pack quite a punch. A good strategy here is to grab one to go and then devour it in the midst of magical Alpine surroundings.