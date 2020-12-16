Eat (and Drink) Your Way through Belize
Collected by Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert
Start with fruit and fry jacks. Lunch on tamalitos, caldo, or lobster sliders. Wash it down with fresh juice or a coconut milkshake. Give a happy-hour toast with a michelada, or maybe a rummy sweet-corn colada. And be sure to stay for fry chicken, jerk chicken, rice and beans with stew chicken...
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Rent a golf cart in San Pedro, grab a towel, and head off on a day of adventure. Locals will likely send you to the island's "Secret Beach" when asked where to head for a quiet day on some pristine sand. Bring a map and $10 Belizean ($5 U.S.) to...
Freetown Rd, Belize City, Belize
Undoubtedly, one of the most popular dishes in Belize is “Rice and Beans,” usually served with stewed chicken, beef, or pork. Locals pronounce it “rice n beans with stew chicken” and it’s available almost everywhere throughout the country—from...
West St, San Ignacio, Belize
Pop’s Restaurant is on a side street close to the heart of San Ignacio. Colorful booths and brightly painted walls welcome you in, and the menu focuses on breakfast, served all day. Pop’s feels cozy, the kind of place you want to linger over...
San Ignacio, Belize
Rolson’s Hotel and Restaurant is high on a hill, overlooking the town of San Ignacio, not too far from the ruins of Cahal Pech. The restaurant’s tables are mostly outdoors, and the view provides a wonderful backdrop to meals that showcase the best...
Western Hwy, Belize
Ka'ana is described as a “boutique resort,” and it appeals to guests who want a sense of being in the Belizean rain forest while also enjoying the comforts and amenities of a full-service resort. Rooms and villas here seem to blend...
On the banks of the Macal River, at the edge of downtown San Ignacio, you'll find a sprawling Saturday market where everything from shoes and clothing to housewares and fresh produce is for sale. Local people shop for...
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
On the ground floor of the Great House Inn, the Smokey Mermaid welcomes locals and visitors, with a menu that features international cuisine and fresh seafood in a garden setting. I recommend visiting for dinner when the atmosphere is romantic and...
Dean St, Belize City, Belize
A turquoise façade that’s barely distinguishable as a store or restaurant hides the best fry chicken in Belize City, according to the guide I had during my visit. Look for an opening at waist level, in the windows that are covered by bars and...
2 Marine Parade, Cork St, Belize City, Belize
Situated right next to the Great House Inn and adjacent to the Radisson Fort George, Le Petit Café is a small bakery and coffee shop serving up French-inspired pastries, coffee and dessert. Ample seating is available inside if you’re looking to...
Just across from the bus station in Belmopan, on Market Square, is the welcoming Caladium Restaurant. Serving locals and visitors since 1984, it was the first dining room in town to offer take-out service. The main room is adjacent to a gift shop...
North Rd, Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Bay Resort is located on the beach right near the town of Hopkins; accommodations include one-, two-, and three-bedroom beach houses. Local art and polished mahogany furniture signal that this is no cookie-cutter chain hotel. The spacious...
Belize
Café Casita de Amor is inside a building that looks more like a home, albeit one of the most unusual you will find in Belize. Painted in striking shades of blue and orange with a metal roof that glints in the sunlight, it’s surrounded by a garden...
Belize
Driving in any direction on the Hummingbird Highway, it would be hard to miss this white shack surrounded by cars, in a small clearing immediately next to the road under the shade of a very large tree. Ms. Bertha’s Tamales has little signage, but...
Maya Beach, Placencia, Belize
Placencia Sidewalk, Placencia, Belize
There’s a stretch of sand between the Placencia Boardwalk (the narrowest, smallest main street in the world), and the ocean where a white house and a stand of seagrape trees are almost all that would alert you to the presence of an informal café...
Placencia, Belize
On a sandy street, in a building with Victorian trim, near the Purple Monkey Bar and across from a tour company, there’s an unassuming storefront that guards what some people told me is the best gelato in the world. Tutti Frutti Gelateria serves...
19 Main Street, Punta Gorda, Belize
We approached a lattice-fronted building from which laughter was emanating and soft light illuminated rough wooden tables. A group of young people sat around the remains of what seemed like a leisurely meal on one side of the restaurant. The other...
The Punta Gorda Market lies not far from the lapping waters of the ocean, on a street lined with shops and casual cafes. From overturned milk crates, out of the backs of trucks and underneath rainbow-colored umbrellas, Belizeans sell everything...
Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
Formerly Belcampo.
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife...
Beachfront, Buccaneer St, San Pedro, Belize
Good breakfast spots are on the rise in San Pedro, but one of the most beloved places to grab a bite will always be Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Aside from its perfect beachfront location where you can eat with your toes in the sand, the food is...
Orange Walk District, Belize
It’s not uncommon for visitors to Belize to bypass Orange Walk on the New River, in favor of exploring nearby Maya ruins such as Lamanai. Once a logging town controlled by the British and then a settlement for Maya descendants, it’s now settled to...
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
Front St Caye Caulker, Belize
One of Caye Caulker’s best beach bars is also its friendliest. Set right on the Split—a narrow channel dividing the island’s north and south portions—Caye Caulker’s most social corner invites tourists and...
San Pedro, Belize
From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant....
Dangriga, Belize
Garifuna Settlement Day celebrates the arrival of the first Garinagu on Belizean shores back in the 1800s. All-night parties leading up to the November 19 holiday take place around the country, along with cultural reenactment ceremonies. Garifuna...
