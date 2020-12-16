Drinks in Anchorage and the Kenai Pennisula
Collected by Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert
A selection of great spots to tip one back in Anchorage, Girdwood, Homer, and Seward.
Save Place
8111 Dimond Hook Dr, Anchorage, AK 99507, USA
Looking to get your microbrew fix on in Anchorage? Then hit the Midnight Sun. Great pub food (my reuben was amazing), fresh beers, casual atmosphere.
Save Place
1411 Lake Shore Dr, Homer, AK 99603, USA
Homer Brewing Company is no Johnny-Come-Lately to the craft beer craze, as they've been crafting brew since 1996. Pop into their tasting room for a flight of beer samples and then decide which you want to take home in a growler. Plenty of...
Save Place
Save Place
9440, 60203 Bear Creek Dr, Homer, AK 99603, USA
Family-owned and operated, Bear Creek is a a great place to pop into while in Homer to try some locally-crafted berry wines. Some of their wines are blends of whites and reads with their own local berry twist added, while others are purely made...
Save Place
208 4th Ave, Seward, AK 99664, USA
They serve food, but this is pretty much a classic drinking lounge, overstuffed, wheeled pleather chairs included. Step into this fabulous drinkin' joint and you feel like you're back in 1973, including an amazing collection of classic/kitschy...
Save Place
426 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501, USA
Great place for drinks. Eclectic local crowd, good service, plenty of drink options, and snacks are available. Get their early on a weekend night though as it gets packed late night.
Save Place
325 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501, USA
F Street Station is a great watering hole in downtown Anchorage. Order your food direct from the cooks for great sandwiches, soups, chili, and other pub fare. Your drinks are ordered from the wait staff though and a full bar is available. Dessert...
Save Place
434 Sharkathmi Ave, Soldotna, AK 99669, USA
Great pizzas, salads, burgers, and other pub fare compliment all the great brews that this microbrewery pumps out. A great stop for lunch when driving between Seward and Homer.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25