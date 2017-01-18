This Is the Best Way to Do a Brewery Tour of Vancouver

Vancouver is an outdoor-friendly city with a love for craft beer. The city keeps impeccably maintained bicycle trails, and it’s easy to make the ride among Vancouver, North Vancouver, and East Vancouver. These regions are also hubs for local breweries—which means that biking is both a great way to see this side of Canada and an efficient mode of transit for a brewery tasting tour.

Most breweries in the area serve five-ounce samples, but it’s still a good idea to pace yourself. Stop at only a couple breweries in each location and save the others for another day. Here, a packed, 20-mile tour for you to mix and match to create your own perfect breweries-by-bike tasting tour.

Start at Stanley Park, the famous 1,000-acre, densely forested green space that rivals New York City’s Central Park. The best way to explore it is by bicycle, and there are a handful of rental shops near the corner of Denman and W. Georgia streets right by the park’s entrance. (Rates vary by bike type and start around US$20 for six hours.) Ride the Stanley Park Causeway, which has brand-new bike lanes that will take you all the way to Lions Gate Bridge. It’s a slight but steady incline for 1.75 miles and then just over a mile to cross the Burrard Inlet and get into the city of North Vancouver.

Photo by Anna Mazurek Lions Gate Bridge