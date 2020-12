From Abu Dhabi, several day trips (or overnight trips) make easy destinations for explorers. A 45-minute morning flight takes you to Muscat, in Oman, and has you back in time for a late dinner. Or, the entire family can enjoy Sir Bani Yas Island, where animals roam free. Both Dubai and Al Ain lie within easy driving distance. Dubai's shops, cultural activities, and architectural sights will keep you busy for a day—or longer, if you can extend your trip.