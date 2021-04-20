Where are you going?
Camel Market

Cattle Market, Zayed Bin Sultan Road, Al Ain - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 800 555
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 7pm

For an unusual wildlife experience, take a day trip to Al Ain's Camel Market, one of the last remaining in the U.A.E. Watch livestock traders and merchants drive hard bargains and haggle mercilessly. It's an excellent photo opportunity, but be respectful and ask permission before photographing any people.

The Camel Market is open until sunset daily, but most trade takes place in the morning. Al Ain is about two hours by car from Abu Dhabi proper, with the camel market a few miles from town.

Norbert Heidenbluth/Flickr.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

