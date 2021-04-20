Camel Market
Cattle Market, Zayed Bin Sultan Road, Al Ain - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
| +971 800 555
Sun - Sat 6am - 7pm
Camel MarketFor an unusual wildlife experience, take a day trip to Al Ain's Camel Market, one of the last remaining in the U.A.E. Watch livestock traders and merchants drive hard bargains and haggle mercilessly. It's an excellent photo opportunity, but be respectful and ask permission before photographing any people.
The Camel Market is open until sunset daily, but most trade takes place in the morning. Al Ain is about two hours by car from Abu Dhabi proper, with the camel market a few miles from town.
Norbert Heidenbluth/Flickr.