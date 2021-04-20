Where are you going?
Sharjah Desert Park

Al Dhaid Rd, Near Sharjah Zoo - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 6 531 1999
Desert Adventures in the Sand Dunes Sharjah United Arab Emirates

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 9am - 5:30pm
Fri 2pm - 5:30pm
Sat 11am - 5:30pm

A highlight of my time in the United Arab Emirates was the Desert Safari that I took on the recommendation of the friend who I was staying with.
The tour company picked me up with a group of others at my accommodation in Dubai and drove us directly out to the Sharjah Desert. We cut off the road into the sand and joined about five other vehicles - all letting the air out of their tires before we all started spinning circles around the sand dunes. The expert Emirati drivers give riders quite a thrill - like a roller coaster ride on sand.
Just in time for sunset, we parked and enjoyed seeing the sun sink through the hazy sky.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

