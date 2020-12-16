Where are you going?
Day Trips from Munich

Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
With beautiful scenery, forested pathways, and historic taverns, the quieter side of Bavaria is accessible via convenient train service from Munich.
Leutaschklamm (Leutasch Gorge)

Klamm, 82481 Mittenwald, Germany
Legend has it that the Leutaschklamm is home to ghosts and goblins who live deep down in the gorge. Have a look for yourself, but even if you don't find any, the scenic panoramic walkway on high bridges over roaring waters won't leave you...
Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Lake Königssee

Königssee, 83471 Schönau am Königssee, Germany
No matter the time of year you visit, Lake Königssee always inspires awe. Summer means shimmering water in shades of emerald and sage green, while winter brings a cold, misty atmosphere with otherworldly light. Take a boat ride along the...
Bamberg

Bamberg, Germany
Famous for being Southern Germany’s hub of the Enlightenment during the late 18th century (Hegel and Hoffmann both lived here), Bamberg is also home to a superbly preserved medieval town center, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage...
Postkeller

Innsbrucker Str. 13, 82481 Mittenwald, Germany
Some friends had been hiking in Austria in May and had to cut the trip short because of an unexpected blizzard. After all day hiking in the snow and not prepared for it, we came to a hut that was open to guests run by a woman named Helga. Helga...
Dachau

85221 Dachau, Germany
This small Bavarian village is best known for its horrible history during the Holocaust, with the concentration camp on the outskirts of the village. But Dachau has another side—a quaint, quiet place that appears to come from a story book.
Herrsching

Herrsching, Germany
Herrsching is a lovely, small town in Bavaria, Germany on Lake Ammersee, about 30 minutes southwest of Munich. It is perfect if you are seeking a relaxed day trip from Munich or a longer stay to unwind from the stresses of daily life. A former...
Wurstkuchl

Thundorferstraße 3, 93047 Regensburg, Germany
In the medieval city of Regensburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Bavaria, the Wurstkuchl tavern has been operating for over 500 years. The tavern is situated beside the town's Old Stone Bridge and directly on the banks of the Danube. During the...
