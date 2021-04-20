Where are you going?
Herrsching

Herrsching, Germany
Relaxing Lakefront in Bavaria Herrsching Germany

Relaxing Lakefront in Bavaria

Herrsching is a lovely, small town in Bavaria, Germany on Lake Ammersee, about 30 minutes southwest of Munich. It is perfect if you are seeking a relaxed day trip from Munich or a longer stay to unwind from the stresses of daily life.

A former fishing village, the town's current local population is 8,000 year-round and 13,000 in summer. Herrsching is popular for its easy access to watersports (sailing, swimming, paddleboarding, etc), hiking, biking and Andechs, the Benedictine monastery and brewery which is a popular day trip from Munich.

The town has a quiet waterfront with a 5-mile promenade that offers a small section for lakeside dining - perfect in the summer months. Sitting by the water under the shady trees, it is the perfect environment to enjoy a romantic dinner in a simple, tranquil setting. For those seeking quiet and a laid-back atmosphere, Herrsching delivers.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

