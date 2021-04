Leutaschklamm (Leutasch Gorge) Klamm, 82481 Mittenwald, Germany

Hiking the Leutasch Gorge in Search of Ghosts and Goblins Legend has it that the Leutaschklamm is home to ghosts and goblins who live deep down in the gorge. Have a look for yourself, but even if you don't find any, the scenic panoramic walkway on high bridges over roaring waters won't leave you disappointed. The trail is more or less flat, and suitable for everyone capable of walking a couple of miles. If you're feeling extra energetic you can walk the entire 7.5 mile trail.