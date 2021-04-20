Where are you going?
Postkeller

Innsbrucker Str. 13, 82481 Mittenwald, Germany
+49 8823 9379480
Fri - Tue 10am - 10:30pm
Thur 5pm - 10:30pm

Some friends had been hiking in Austria in May and had to cut the trip short because of an unexpected blizzard.  After all day hiking in the snow and not prepared for it, we came to a hut that was open to guests run by a woman named Helga.  Helga didn't speak a word of English, but she served us some delicious Mittenwald beer, that tasted like the best in the world.

So a few days later, we decided we had to go to the source of this magical elixir, the town of Mittenwald in Bavaria.  We went to the brewery and met the proprietors of the restaurant associated with the brewery, Postkeller, where we thought we would have a couple of tastes.  Instead, it turned into an all-day affair.  We tested the many different varieties of Mittenwald, and our hosts cooked up a roast for us, and we had a great evening of laughs with them.
By Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

The Roast

I think it speaks for itself

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

The Meal

Enjoying the fruits!

