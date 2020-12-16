Where are you going?
D.C.'s Best Bookstores and Libraries

Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Regularly ranked as the most literate city in the US, DC houses attractive independent and used bookstores for the bibliophile. Let's not forget to mention that DC is home to the Library of Congress, the world's largest library, which comprises of three buildings containing over 158 million items (36 million of them books in 460 languages) and the Folger Library, the world's largest Shakespearean library. Definitely plenty of shelves and stacks for the literary nerd to get lost in.
Politics and Prose

5015 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
A D.C. fixture since it opened in 1984, Politics and Prose is an independent bookstore popular for its knowledgeable staff, author readings and book signings, occasional trivia nights, and a café that's been serving organic fare since...
Kramerbooks & Afterwords

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United...
Idle Time Books

2467 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Idle Time Books has been an Adams Morgan fixture since 1981 and carries a quality selection of used, recent, and out-of-print books, as well as vintage greeting cards, newspapers, records, and CDs. The best way to explore this little gem of a...
Second Story Books

2000 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
On a recent trip to D.C., I carved out an afternoon for Second Story Books, which I’d heard had a fascinating collection of used, rare, and out-of-print books. How can you not want to visit a store run by the guy (Allan Stypeck)...
Capitol Hill Books

657 C St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Capitol Hill Books looks more like a hoarder's basement than a bookstore. It's not the best place to pick up the latest bestseller, but it is exceptional for its collection of rare books, as well as its snarky, not-so-subtle opinions about various...
Library of Congress

101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540, USA
Established in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal institution in the United States. The library was destroyed by British troops just 14 years after its conception, and Congress used Thomas Jefferson’s collection of 6,487 volumes...
Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

3160 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Established in 1925 in the diverse Mount Pleasant neighborhood, this public library was one of three in DC funded by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and is the third oldest public library still in use in the city. Today, over 50,000 books and...
More Details >

