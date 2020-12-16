D.C.'s Best Bookstores and Libraries

Regularly ranked as the most literate city in the US, DC houses attractive independent and used bookstores for the bibliophile. Let's not forget to mention that DC is home to the Library of Congress, the world's largest library, which comprises of three buildings containing over 158 million items (36 million of them books in 460 languages) and the Folger Library, the world's largest Shakespearean library. Definitely plenty of shelves and stacks for the literary nerd to get lost in.