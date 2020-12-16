Celebrate Happy Hour on the Big Island
Pau hana is the Hawaiian version of happy hour, a way to celebrate the end of the day on the Big Island. Home to Kona Brewing Co., the Volcanoes Winery, and plenty of island cocktails, no matter where you are on the Big Island you will find somewhere to enjoy pau hana happy hour: Order a signature celebratory drink and relax while you watch the sun go down.
72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Peace, relaxation, beauty, and a tasty menu—the Beach Tree Bar is a fabulous place to watch the sun close out the day past the Pacific Ocean. With swaying palm trees and a large tree right on the beach, the casual lounge is perfect for pupus...
74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In many ways, the Fairmont Orchid is the quintessential Hawaiian luxury resort. Its big, elegant lobby is blooming with purple orchids and birds of paradise, its enormous, 24-hour swimming pool wends its way around black rock islands, and its 32...
69-1081 Ku'uali'i Pl, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA
If searching for turtles, sticking your feet in warm afternoon sand, and sipping a mai tai are your idea of a perfect day on the Big Island of Hawaii, you'll want to loll about at Lava Lava Beach Club. A place where locals and tourists both feel...
75-5815 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Originally an Alaskan favorite, Humpy's has a satellite location on the Big Island in Kona. The open-air restaurant serves up the same great food with a speciality of seafood. The fish tacos will wow tastebuds, as will most of the menu. Humpy's...
332 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
This open-air, family-run gem has an old-school Hawaiiana feel, but takes a fresh, sustainable approach to sourcing its ingredients. Expect classics here with a local twist, like island-style onion soup topped with provolone and beer-battered...
Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The sweet smell of plumeria floats on gentle trade winds into each guest room at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. When entering the room, you may be surprised that floor-to-ceiling picture windows and a beautiful private lanai (patio) beckon you to step...
75-5805 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a little Mexican flare on the Big Island, Rosa's Cantina in Kailua-Kona fries up fajitas, tostadas, tamales, and tacos while the sun dips into the ocean and the palm trees gently sway. After sunset, the cantina lights up the night with music...
