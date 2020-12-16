Best of Summer in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
When winter hits the northern hemisphere, it's the perfect time to head to Mendoza's hot summer sun. The long days allow for outdoor activities like hiking, rafting, and alfresco dining in this most scenic wine region.
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Most locals will tell you that the best time to visit Mendoza is during La Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia, Argentina’s biggest harvest festival, which takes place the first week of March. The festival is a week-long party packed with folkloric...
Av. Arístides Villanueva, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Avenue Arístides Villanueva, simply known as Aristides by the locals, is Mendoza's main nightlife drag. Lined with bars, Irish pubs, restaurants, dance clubs and hostels, Aristides is where all the action happens. In warm weather months, crowds...
Argentina Rafting offers various expeditions experiences down Rio Mendoza. Their longest river run is 25 km to Cerro Negro in Class III / IV rapids, which lasts 3.5 – 4 hours and includes a certified guide and trailing kayaks for safety. The...
Sarmiento 799, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Argentines are much like the Italians in that they take their gelato very seriously. They consume lots of it all year round, but in the summer consumption skyrockets. Families, couples and friends need no excuse to enjoy an “helado” at the ice...
El Salto, Mendoza, Argentina
Discover the Andes offers mountain biking tours down the Cordillera de Los Andes. You can traverse two and a half hours to El Salto down the Frontal Mountain Range or descend trails at the Vallecitos Ski Resort, which has several paths to choose...
RP82, Mendoza, Argentina
GiraMundo, which loosely translates to “globetrotter" or "spinning world,” is a reggae oasis in the mountains of Cacheuta open on Saturday nights from October to March. This local hot spot is a 45-minute drive from downtown Mendoza, but worth the...
Potrerillos, Mendoza Province, Argentina
From December through March, tour company Rios Andinos hosts guided Moonlight Rafting tours. They leave at 7:00 PM with all equipment included. It's a 30 minute run down 5km of Class III rapids. Potrerillos; +54 261 588-5516
Laguna del Diamante, Mendoza Province, Argentina
One of the most beautiful natural lakes in Mendoza is hidden in San Carlos. The provincial reserve "Laguna del Diamante" is 10,600 feet above sea level with a view of the towering Maipo Volcano. Its name comes from the volcano's diamond-shape...
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
