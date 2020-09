Best Islands for Water Sports in French Polynesia

It is easy to get your water sport adrenalin pumping in French Polynesia, where you can snorkel, dive, and surf to your heart's content. Whether you hop on a stand-up paddleboard and visit fish-filled lagoons in Moorea or kayak out to a motu in Raiatea, French Polynesia is paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Here are our favorite islands for aquatic adventures.