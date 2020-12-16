Berkeley Bucket List
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
I'm falling more in love with Berkeley by the day. From the endless outdoor recreation areas to the food, the art, the people- you name it, I'm a fan. Here's to learning and loving one's own patch of earth nearby.
Save Place
2501 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
This is my favorite 30-35 mile ride in the East Bay, and spring and fall are the times to see the colors really pop. Make your way up and out of Berkeley on Spruce and head straight on Wildcat Canyon to enter the majestic Tilden park, when you hit...
Save Place
1603 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Using Sightglass coffee, Bartavelle serves the BEST latté in Berkeley! Opened in late 2012 this unassuming café already has a local following. Small place with stand-up only zinc counters inside plus outdoor seating. The small plate menu uses...
Save Place
Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Looking for a great afternoon or evening hike, high above the clouds of the East Bay? Need a few good labyrinths and a volcano to make it desirable? It so happens, I've found your place. Located on the border of Oakland and Contra Costa, the...
Save Place
2109 Cedar St, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
This has become my go-to plan for friends visiting the area. It includes fine French takeout dining from Gregoire's on Cedar and Shattuck, and a one mile walk up to the best local sunset view you'll ever find (smack dab in the middle of a Berkeley...
Save Place
900 Murray St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Walking into Urban Ore for the first time is an assault on the senses. To each their own on any treasure hunt here, in the space that just keeps on going. Row after row, drawer after shelf, the amount of discarded items (spared from landfills)...
Save Place
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
Save Place
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Don't let the name of the diner fool you- there's no ocean view on Fourth Street in Berkeley, but after one glimpse at the menu, you won't mind. Bette's in an institution and many of my colleagues over on Cedar St will admit to being a patron even...
Save Place
1200 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, CA 94708, USA
This city-owned park in Berkeley will steal your heart, even before you find the stone slide! While I was exploring the park for the first time, I'd already been wowed by the little league park of my dreams, the magical Redwood trail running...
Save Place
2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Mind, blown and belly, full. Brown Sugar Kitchen is the place in the East Bay for your brunch in search of food for the soul. Created by the master head chef Tanya Holland (known for her celebration of community as well as her gifts in the...
Save Place
2300 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
The beautiful boutique Nest on Fourth Street in Berkeley, takes me right back to France even before I walk in. The displays of the books, fabrics, gifts, jewelry and artwork through through the glass windows was enough to make my heart leap when I...
Save Place
3800 Main St, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
The Alameda Antiques experience is such a cool way to spend the morning of your first Sunday of any month on the calendar year. It's the largest show in Northern California and it has over 800 dealer booths that are selling items at least 20 years...
Save Place
2049 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Welcome to my new favorite, neighborhood cafe near the intersection of University and San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley. The space is inviting (both inside and out), the communal tables and cozy chairs plentiful and the Four Barrel coffee delicious with...
Save Place
Centennial Dr, California, USA
The view of San Francisco from high above the Berkeley hills on Centennial drive at the Lawrence Hall of Science is work the drive or bike, UP. This is a public science center that offers many cool, hands-on learning opportunities for kids and...
Save Place
Wildcat Canyon Rd, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
You'll love the views you'll have of the EBMUD Watershed while you're hiking or mountain biking along Nimitz Way in both Wildcat Canyon Regional Park and Tilden Regional Park. The views really open up once you're in the area considered the Bay...
Save Place
Meadows Canyon Trail, California 94708, USA
This isn't the first time I've seen this, but it was the first time I had my phone on me while I was hiking up Meadows Canyon Trail. Not only is this spot one of my favorite places for a sunset in the East Bay, it's apparently also a great spot to...
Save Place
2080 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
When you're in Berkeley, exploring the famous Fourth Street shopping area, make sure you make your way down to Sketch Ice Cream! They make their ice cream fresh, every morning- hence the name 'sketch'. They use Straus organic milk and join it with...
Save Place
1220 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94706, USA
Husband and wife Isamu and Tazuye Fujita opened up Tokyo Fish Market in 1963. Since 1971 it's been an extended family affair and the fish market, grocery store and gift shop (two different buildings on San Pablo Avenue) are fabulous places to head...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25