Beijing's Best Restaurants
Collected by Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert
From dumplings to duck—specifically Peking duck—China's capital offers a bounty of delicious meals, both local dishes and international cuisine. Here are our picks of the top places for memorable meals.
Day and night, dumplings are being made by hand, boiled and fried at the original branch of Mr. Shi’s in Baochao Hutong and at the Sanlitun outpost. This is not your corner dumpling joint but a cleaned-up space where the menus are in English...
This modern French restaurant is located down a hutong (narrow street or alley) and inside a 600-year-old Buddhist temple complex. The dining room was once Beijing's first black-and-white television factory. TRB's space is a handsome study in...
3 Heizhima Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
A cooking school by day (Wednesdays and Sundays, to be specific), Black Sesame Kitchen hosts a 10-course family-style meal on Tuesday and Friday nights that allows visitors to sample Chinese dishes from a variety of regional cuisines. Most who...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Xinzhong St, 新中街乙12号 邮政编码: 100001
After decades of rule by innocuous lagers, a small revolution is brewing in Beijing's beer scene, with a handful of small-scale brew operations popping up over the past few years. Great Leap is among them and brings together foreign beer makers...
67 Xiaojingchang Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
Though it’s mere minutes from the chaotic pedestrian street Nanluoguxiang, Dali Courtyard, in a charming brick courtyard house, is as tranquil as the nearby streets are buzzing. Dinner is a set menu here (from ¥150 per person), a small...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, Maizidian St, 6号楼
Dumplings are a northern Chinese staple—inexpensive, hearty, and with a variety of fillings—and the boiled dumplings (shuijiao) at Baoyuan don’t disappoint. What sets them apart from your corner dumpling shop is the colored...
Chaoyang, China
By name alone this sounds like a wine bar, but it’s actually a welcoming izakaya, albeit one that has a good selection of wine, as well as sake, shochu, and of course Asahi beer. Vin Vie is on Nongzhanguan Bei Lu, hidden away through a gate...
12 Yonghegong St, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100007
It’s up to you to make lunch at this cooking school, where Joyce Pan guides her small classes in filling and folding dumplings and stretching noodles. Enjoy the results of your kitchen work paired with a vegetable side dish from Joyce,...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, SanLiTun, 三里屯北街81号那里花园1楼 邮政编码: 100027
The Moka brothers in question are restaurateurs Daniel Urdaneta and Alex Molina, pals, partners, and owners of Beijing restaurants Mosto and Modo. The pair decided the capital needed a healthy-eats joint and, judging by the packed house, they were...
