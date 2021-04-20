Where are you going?
Black Sesame Kitchen

3号 Heizhima Hutong
Website
| +86 136 9147 4408
Jewel of a Restaurant in the Middle of the Hutongs of Beijing, China Beijing China
Black Sesame Kitchen

A cooking school by day (Wednesdays and Sundays, to be specific), Black Sesame Kitchen hosts a 10-course family-style meal on Tuesday and Friday nights that allows visitors to sample Chinese dishes from a variety of regional cuisines. Most who arrive at Black Sesame Kitchen are strangers before the meal—but it isn't uncommon to make friends over good food and generous pours of wine. ¥300 per person; advance bookings only.
By Lisa Gay

SHIRLEY BATTLEY
almost 7 years ago

Jewel of a Restaurant in the Middle of the Hutongs of Beijing, China

We love to do things most others don't want to venture out to do...When we visit another country we want to find the unique restaurant not the big ones everyone knows about..I found some information about this restaurant on the internet, told my husband about it, and he agreed it sounded like a real experience. Half of the experience is wandering in the Hutongs of Beijing trying to find it. I am not exaggerating at all when I say you wander the streets then when you find the right alley ,and are in the courtyard, make a left, then a right, then another right, then a left, and they are the red door on the right. They have a prefixed menu, with drinks of different types with each course. They only can serve 22 each evening, we ate a wonderful meal, met people from everywhere, and had an experience of a lifetime . We had a very entertaining evening that lasted 3 1/2 hours, with numerous toasts. Definitely a highlight of our great China trip. BLACK SESAME KITCHEN IS THE BEST!!!

