Black Sesame Kitchen 3号 Heizhima Hutong

Photo courtesy of Black Sesame Kitchen

Black Sesame Kitchen A cooking school by day (Wednesdays and Sundays, to be specific), Black Sesame Kitchen hosts a 10-course family-style meal on Tuesday and Friday nights that allows visitors to sample Chinese dishes from a variety of regional cuisines. Most who arrive at Black Sesame Kitchen are strangers before the meal—but it isn't uncommon to make friends over good food and generous pours of wine. ¥300 per person; advance bookings only.