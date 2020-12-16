Where are you going?
Bangkok, Old and New

Sponsored by Korean Air
The Thai capital is a city of contrasts, where ancient crafts and cutting-edge art are both celebrated. The five highlights that writer Sanjay Surana describes here cover the city’s varied aspects, from sprawling markets and traditional cuisine, to an award-winning contemporary restaurant and aeries atop the city’s tallest skyscrapers. Whichever Bangkok appeals to you, Korean Air makes visiting easier than ever with service from more than a dozen gateways in the Americas to 73 cities in Asia.
Nahm

27 โรงแรม เมโทรโพลิแทน Sathon Tai Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

Though he is originally from Australia and then studied French cuisine, chef David Thompson's passion for Thai cuisine has helped make Nahm one of the world's most critically acclaimed restaurants. Top dishes include fragrant coconut-and-turmeric...

Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles

พระบรมมหาราชวัง Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Jim Thompson’s name might be synonymous with Thai silk, but perhaps nobody has championed the heritage and artistry of the shimmering material—arguably the most exquisite silk in the world—more than her majesty Queen Sirikit. Starting with her...
Banyan Tree Bangkok

21, 100 S Sathorn Rd, Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Bangkok might not have the most distinctive skyline in Asia, but it certainly has its share of sophisticated rooftop restaurants and bars from which to admire the metropolis. Of the numerous places for a meal or drink, three rooftops stand out....
Chatuchak Weekend Market

Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
The mother of unique Bangkok retail experiences is undoubtedly Chatuchak Weekend Market, Thailand’s largest outdoor bazaar. Known as Jatujak or simply JJ, it has15,000 stalls spread over 35 acres andsells almost everything under the sun. This is...
Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

939 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
For most visitors to Bangkok, the country’s culture and art are experienced in the city’s temples, markets, or Royal Palace. However, since its opening in 2008, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre has been changing that perception. The multi-use...
