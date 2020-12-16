Bangkok, Old and New

The Thai capital is a city of contrasts, where ancient crafts and cutting-edge art are both celebrated. The five highlights that writer Sanjay Surana describes here cover the city’s varied aspects, from sprawling markets and traditional cuisine, to an award-winning contemporary restaurant and aeries atop the city’s tallest skyscrapers. Whichever Bangkok appeals to you, Korean Air makes visiting easier than ever with service from more than a dozen gateways in the Americas to 73 cities in Asia.